University Laboratory School senior Andrew Moncada scored a perfect 36 on the November ACT test.
Moncada is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society, according to a news release. He also participates in the ULS speech and debate team, Robotics Club, Quiz Bowl team, and the Youth and Legislature and Model United Nations clubs.
An active Boy Scout, Moncada recently earned the honor of Eagle Scout. Among his academic honors are the National Speech and Debate Degree of Excellence and recognition in the National Commended Scholar and the National Hispanic Recognition programs.
He is the son of Gloria and Guillermo Moncada.