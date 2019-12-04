MANDEVILLE — Each year, Keep Louisiana Beautiful collects data from its extensive network to determine the outcomes of litter, recycling, education and beautification programs in the state.
This data represents work done by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, its statewide affiliate network and grant recipients from the fiscal year. The majority of these organizations are entirely volunteer. Reporting communities include East Feliciana Parish, Baton Rouge, Hammond, Tangipahoa Parish, Ascension Parish and other groups.
Among its accomplishments in 2018-19 were:
- 822,373 pounds of litter removed from Louisiana waterways and roadways
- 42,368 cigarette butts picked up
- 172,609 volunteers and participants cleaned the public lands and waters of the state, a value worth $2.9 million
- 1.86 million pounds of hazardous waste recycled at household hazardous waste days and diverted from landfills
- 50,990 students in 584 schools and universities received environmental education about the impact of litter and the importance of recycling
- 2,743 gardens planted or maintained and 984 trees planted
- $124,000 in grants awarded by the group to reduce waste, increase recycling and improve public spaces
To see the full 2018-19 Keep Louisiana Beautiful impact report, visit keeplouisianabeautiful.org/impact.