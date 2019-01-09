Pat’s Coats for Kids recently identified 71 students at LaSalle Elementary School in Baton Rouge to receive warm coats purchased by Starmount Insurance Company, the Baton Rouge-based subsidiary of Unum.
“When we adopted LaSalle last year as a VIPS community partner, we discovered that the school had a number of coat applicants,” said Starmount President and CEO Erich Sternberg. “We felt it was our responsibility to provide these kids with new coats. And, we are grateful that Pat’s Coats for Kids has continued to work with us to make that happen again this year.”
Sternberg and a group of Starmount employees visited LaSalle to help distribute this year’s coats. The LaSalle gym filled with excitement as students were met by Starmount volunteers to help them try on their winter coats.