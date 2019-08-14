Duck Duck Goose Day Saturday
Families and feathered friends will come together for Duck Duck Goose Day, a celebration of all things waterfowl-related from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the BREC Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway, Baton Rouge.
Adults and children will explore the cultural, historical and artistic value of waterfowl carvings while viewing vintage and contemporary decoys, wood carvings, boats and paddles displayed by carvers and collectors from throughout the Deep South and beyond. Experts will be on hand to help evaluate waterfowl collectibles.
Hands-on activities will include a waterfowl identification hike, a Carving Corner where visitors use soap to carve their own mini duck decoys, the Duck Box inflatable jump house, live baby ducklings in the Duck Pen, waterfowl-themed carnival prize booths, face-painting and more.
For information on BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp or Duck Duck Goose Day, call (225) 767-8905 or email sguidry@brec.org.
Brother's Keepers Motorcycle Club plans fundraiser
Brother's Keepers Motorcycle Club Chapter 9 is holding its second Burn Run benefiting Camp Catahoula from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at Crazy Dave's Daiquiri Bar & Grill in Livingston.
Cost is $20 per driver, $10 per co-rider.
The event is open to cars, bike, trucks and other vehicles, with registration from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the day of the event.
The club is an all-firefighter motorcycle club consisting of paid, volunteer and retired firefighters in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. Each chapter has an annual event that includes charity work to benefit a nonprofit of that chapter's choosing. Chapter 9 has chosen Camp Catahoula, sponsored by Baton Rouge General Medical Center, a pediatric burn victims camp in Louisiana. The proceeds from the event go to Camp Catahoula so pediatric burn survivors can go to summer camp for free.
For more information, call (225) 264-0364.