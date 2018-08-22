An orientation session and fun day for volunteers with the Hearts & Hooves program at BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 8.
Hearts & Hooves is an inclusive program for children with special needs and Farr Park's therapeutic horses, a news release said. Riders 6 and older with physical, mental and social disabilities participate in a six-week session of riding lessons tailored to their needs. Riders take a one-hour class on horseback learning stretching exercises, basic equitation and games.
Potential volunteers will learn all volunteer tasks and duties. Volunteers will also have the opportunity to interact with Farr Park's therapeutic horses, instructors, other volunteers and some of the Hearts & Hooves students. Farr Park will provide a complimentary breakfast.
Volunteers must be 13 or older. For information, call (225) 769-7805, email frichards@brec.org or visit brec.org/farr.