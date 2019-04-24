Learn how to propagate plants from cuttings
Master Gardener Debi O'Neill will demonstrate how to propagate plants from cuttings at the April 25 meeting of the Herb Society of America — Baton Rouge Unit.
The meeting, which runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., will be held at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens Conference Center, 4560 Essen Lane.
A member of the herb society, O'Neill will show her propagation techniques so you can make more of the plants you already have, or get a cutting from a plant and grow your own plant from it.
There will also be a selection of herb plants for sale, including edible flowers.
Admission is $5; free for society members.
Dance, film comes to LSU School of Theatre
Get ready for a mix of elegance, action and innovation when the LSU School of Theatre entertains with dance and film in the coming week.
First up is the Dance and Physical Theatre Concerts at 7:30 p.m. April 25-26 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building.
These performances — coordinated by Claudio Ribeiro da Silva, LSU's professional-in-residence for dance, and Nick Erickson, associate professor of movement — combine dance with the highflying silks of physical theater.
At 7:30 p.m. on April 27, the Take 5 Film Festival will be held in the Shaver Theatre.
"This will be the fifth year for our festival," said Isaac Pletcher, assistant professor of film and television. "We received about 50 entries for the festival, and we're going to whittle them down to 12 or 13 finalists."
Current students from any university are eligible to enter the festival. LSU alumni also may enter.
Awards will be given for best director, actor, actress, cinematography, editing and writing for student films. The audience will vote on its favorite film as well as the best alumni film.
Tickets for both events are $12; $6 for those 12 and younger. Call (225) 578-3527 or visit lsu.edu/cmda/theatre. Tickets also are available at the door.
Army looking for veterans of 2nd Infantry
The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time.
For information about the association and its 98th annual reunion in Tucson, Arizona, on Sept. 18-22, contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or call (224) 225-1202.