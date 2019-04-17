CASA is accepting applications for its next training sessions for court-appointed special advocate volunteers. Caring adults, especially male and African-American people, can make a lasting difference on an abused or neglected child living in foster care as CASA volunteers. By speaking up for a child, a CASA volunteer can help a child reach a safe, permanent home.
CASA volunteers do not provide legal representation nor do they replace social workers. A CASA volunteer is an independent voice speaking solely for the best interests of the child. No special background is required.
The role of the volunteer consists of learning all you can about the child and his or her family and life; engaging with the child during regular visits; making recommendations regarding the child's placement and needed services; monitoring the child's situation until the courts release the case; and collaborating with others to ensure that necessary services are provided and are in the child’s best interest.
Orientation sessions are 45 minutes and take place at the CASA office, 848 Louisiana Ave. Orientation dates include:
- 4 p.m., Thursday, April 18
- 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 24
- 3 p.m., Monday, April 29
- 10 a.m., Saturday, May 4
- 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 7
- 12 p.m., Monday, May 13
- 10 a.m., Saturday, May 18
- 4 p.m., Monday, May 20
- 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 22
- 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 28
- 9 a.m., Thursday, May 30
- 10 a.m., Saturday, June 8
- 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 12.
To make a reservation for an orientation date, visit www.casabr.org/volunteer.