The Rotary Club of Baton Rouge is celebrating its centennial this year with a number of centennial-themed service projects, including packing 100 toiletry bags for the homeless, donating 100 books to an elementary school and hosting a blood drive to collect 100 donation units.
Along with the good works, a recent gala event was held where members, the public and founders were honored.
“This is really a celebration of the dedicated men and women who roll up their sleeves and strengthen our community with their unwavering support and service,” said Sherry McBeath, executive director of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge. “Over the past 100 years, our club has grown from 34 members at its founding to more than 500 today, making it one of the largest of over 30,000 Rotary Clubs in the world.”
In commemoration of its century of service, the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge is planning to unveil a piece of art overlooking the Mississippi River on Florida Street. The sculpture, titled “Living Lenses” created by artist Po Shu Wang, will be tied into the flow of the river and is designed to be a visual and auditory experience for all visitors for the next 100 years. The data of the unveiling is expected to be announced soon.