Members of the St. George Fire Department have been training to make it possible for Acadian Air Med to provide emergency air transport faster.
Currently, Air Med does not respond until requested by first responders on the scene, fire officials said in a news release. When first responders have been trained to establish and illuminate helicopter landing zones at night, Air Med will be able to respond as soon as a 911 call is made, according to the release.
The St George Fire Protection District is the first independent fire district in East Baton Rouge Parish to have all its responding members receive such training from Acadian Air Med. Through classroom lessons and live demonstrations March 26-28, firefighters and chief officers learned how to establish a landing zone and help the flight nurse and paramedic load the patient into the very tight confines of the aircraft.
Air Med’s class also covered launch operations and gave responders detailed knowledge of how to extricate and rescue the patient and flight crew in the event of a crash landing. Responding firefighters were also given the sequence and location of critical controls to stop fuel flow, shut the engines down and quickly disconnect the battery to lessen the chance of fire in the event of a crash.
The training took place at St George’s training facility on Airline Highway.