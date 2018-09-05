Geeta Dave, who teaches art at Glasgow Middle School in Baton Rouge, was invited to participate in a two-week artists’ residency in upstate New York through the Sam & Adele Golden Foundation. This is the nation’s only fully-funded professional residency program solely for arts educators.
Dave was chosen through the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards program, on the basis of her students who received recognition in the 2018 Scholastic Awards and who are working in the paint medium. This year, about 280 educators have applied. Residents were selected through a competitive juried process for their submitted work.
By winning this place at the Sam and Adele Golden Foundation Residency Program, they received hands-on instruction for advanced painting techniques, learned about the fabrication of materials, and got to experiment with new supplies making this opportunity not just about space but about access to continued education and development.
This year, all selected art educator residents across the nation are participating in a group exhibition at The Painting Center, 547 W. 27th St., New York, through Sept. 26.