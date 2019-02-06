Peoples Health is hosting several events in February in Baton Rouge. The events are free and open to the public:
- Line Dancing led by Jackie Porter is Feb. 13 at A.C. Lewis YMCA, 350 S. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge. Registration is 9:30 a.m., with the class starting at 10 a.m. Class limit is 12. Reservations must be made at (800) 561-4127 or peopleshealth.com/wellness by Feb. 11.
- Active Older Adults, led by Jo Rose, will meet Feb. 20 at Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Drive, Baton Rouge. Registration is 8 a.m. Class starts at 8:30 a.m. There is a limit of eight attendees. Reservations must be made at (800) 561-4127 or peopleshealth.com/wellness by Feb. 18.
- Light N Low, led by instructor Lisa Hutson, will be held Feb. 27 at C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA, 15550 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge. Registration is 8:15 a.m. Class starts at 9:40 a.m. Class capacity is 12 students. Reservations must be made at (800) 561-4127 or peopleshealth.com/wellness by Feb. 25.