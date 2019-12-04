Runnels brought home gold, silver, and bronze from the 2019 Class B Louisiana High School Athletic Association cross country state championship meet Nov. 18 in Nachitoches.
Senior Annie Fink won first place and a gold medal in the girls 3-mile race, shattering a record and retaining the state title for the second consecutive year. The Lady Raiders won silver as the state runner-up team, and sophomore Dawson Latona was awarded a bronze medal for placing third in individual competition.
Fink set a new all-time course record in the girls’ individual race at the Walter Ledet track complex at Northwestern State University. She completed the race in 18 minutes, 25.1 seconds, crossing the finish line more than a minute ahead of the next closest competitor.
The Lady Raiders placed second among the 14 girls teams competing at the meet, and the Runnels boys team finished fourth in a field of 20 teams.
Receiving awards as top ten finishers were Fink, Latona, and sophomore Blaiklee Guillot, who took 10th place in the girls 3-mile event.
Individual honors also went to Latona for the best time on the first day of the two-day meet and Fink for the best time on days one and two. Fink also set a new Class B composite record with a time of 18.25, which exceeded the previous record by 30 seconds.
Recognized for their 4.0 grade-point averages and selection to the 2019 Cross Country All-State Academic Team were seniors Ryan Ly, Eric Ho and Annie Fink.