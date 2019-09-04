Students at Kenilworth Science and Technology School are starting more than just a new grade in middle school this year — they're investing in their high school careers.
Beginning this fall, Kenilworth students in grades six through eight can take elective courses that are good for high school credit. Courses include English, foreign language, art, computer application skills and computer coding. Eighth-graders who qualify can also take Algebra I for high school credit.
Assistant Principal Elkhan Akhundov said a student who starts Kenilworth as a sixth grader this year can begin high school in three years with up to four of the 24 credits needed to graduate from high school in Louisiana.
As Kenilworth began its first full week of the 2019-20 school year on Aug. 12, 397 students were enrolled in the charter school.