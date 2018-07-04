On Wednesday, July 11, chef John Folse’s White Oak Plantation will host a Seersucker Wine Dinner, which begins with an hors d’oeuvres reception at 6 p.m.
A five-course summer menu created by chefs John Folse and Jeremy Langlois will be served. Seersucker was the attire of choice during the Roaring '20s.
The menu with paired wines is $99 per person plus tax and gratuity.
“Summer is seersucker season in the South,” said Folse, owner, CEO and executive chef of White Oak Plantation and Chef John Folse & Company. “I can think of no better way to enjoy these hotter than Hades summer nights than to don seersucker, visit with friends and dine on refreshing summer fare.”
Seersucker has been at the center of much of the Southern social scene since its debut splash in 1909 when New Orleans clothier and tailor Joseph Haspel went for a swim in Boca Raton, Florida, in his seersucker suit during a trade show, a news release said. Hours later, after hanging his suit up to dry, it was ready for a dinner party, proving this cool suit was not only easy to maintain but was a classy option for men in the sweltering South. The name “seersucker,” meaning milk and sugar, represents the smooth and bumpy textures that come together in seersucker fabric.
First accepted by lawyers and businessmen, seersucker soon became a favorite for undergraduates of Ivy League schools, politicians, celebrities and women, thanks to the work of Jolie Benson Hamilton and Sarah Elizabeth Dewey. Today, men and women across the United States, young and old, wear seersucker as a way to honor the history of the region where it originated and for its versatility.
“Seersucker is a Southern tradition like no other, and we have created a menu reminiscent of Gatsby and the Roaring ‘20s, when seersucker was the fashion of the day,” Folse said. “Dress in seersucker, or ladies might choose their favorite fringed flapper dress to celebrate seersucker and an end of prohibition.”
In addition to the meal, Haspel clothier, a Baton Rouge-based company, will showcase seersucker fashions between courses. One attendee will win a seersucker suit compliments of Haspel.
Reserve seats by calling (225) 751-1882 or register at eventbrite.com.