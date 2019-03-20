Noah Hebert Runnels Leukemia.jpg

Julie Capdeville, left, campaign director, student services, for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, presents Runnels School sixth-grader Noah Hebert with a certificate of accomplishment for being the top online fundraising student in last year’s Pasta for Pennies campaign in the Mississippi/Louisiana chapter.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Runnels School sixth-grader Noah Hebert was named the top online fundraising student in the Mississippi/Louisiana chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2018 Pasta for Pennies campaign.

He raised $1,025 for the charity. Noah was presented with a certificate of accomplishment by Julie Capdeville, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society campaign director, student services, at a kick-off assembly for this year’s Pasta for Pennies fundraiser.

At the assembly, Capdeville also recognized Runnels as a Top 10 fundraising school in the Mississippi/Louisiana chapter. Last year, Runnels Elementary students raised $6,396.44 for the Pasta for Pennies campaign. In the campaign, the top fundraising classroom in each school receives a pasta party courtesy of Olive Garden.

Tags

View comments