Runnels School sixth-grader Noah Hebert was named the top online fundraising student in the Mississippi/Louisiana chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2018 Pasta for Pennies campaign.
He raised $1,025 for the charity. Noah was presented with a certificate of accomplishment by Julie Capdeville, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society campaign director, student services, at a kick-off assembly for this year’s Pasta for Pennies fundraiser.
At the assembly, Capdeville also recognized Runnels as a Top 10 fundraising school in the Mississippi/Louisiana chapter. Last year, Runnels Elementary students raised $6,396.44 for the Pasta for Pennies campaign. In the campaign, the top fundraising classroom in each school receives a pasta party courtesy of Olive Garden.