Apprenticeships in high-demand tech occupations are available through Apprenti Louisiana, a pilot program of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber in partnership with NexusLA and the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Selected candidates will be trained and paired with direct openings in companies.
"As charged in our regional strategic plan, we set out to identify and push forward opportunities to align regional workforce development systems to meet business needs,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC. “The launch of the Apprenti program in the capital region is in direct response to the needs of our growing tech sector, and we look forward to seeing the impact it has on transforming the talent pipeline.”
Candidates will undergo a four-month in-class training to earn certificates in their chosen pathway of software development, IT support, cybersecurity or system administration. After the initial certification, each candidate will complete a year of paid, on-the-job training with one of Apprenti Louisiana’s hiring partners. To date, hiring partners include TraceSecurity, General Informatics, Eatel, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.
“More and more, we are seeing companies shy away from requiring a traditional university degree in the technology sector and move to training programs like apprenticeships,” said Ethan J. Melancon, policy and research project manager for BRAC. “Apprenticeships provide vital benefits to both candidates and employers. These certifications, combined with intensive on-the-job training, allow companies to directly train the candidate they want while providing the apprentice a stable income and a leg up on landing a permanent job.”
For information about Apprenti Louisiana, visit apprenticareers.org/locations/louisiana.