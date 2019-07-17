Herbal Safety 101
Interest in herbs, particularly medicinal herbs, is growing rapidly, but it can be hard to find accurate information on best uses of herbs, dosages, growing them and whether they could interact with medications.
The Herb Society of America-Baton Rouge Unit will address some of those issues with a webinar program "Herbal Safety 101: Using Herbs Wisely" featuring Maria Noel Graves, a noted registered professional herbarist, at its meeting on Thursday, July 25.
The meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will be held at the Turner Family Visitor Center at Magnolia Mound Plantation, 2161 Nicholson Drive.
Graves is the author of "Body into Balance: An Herbal Guide to Holistic Self Care." She will discuss popular and controversial herbs, safely using herbs while taking pharmaceutical medications and what to avoid. She will also share the best resources for accurate herb and drug safety and provide helpful, easy-to-remember safety guidelines.
Information on the Baton Rouge Unit, activities and programs is available at hsabr.org.
At the library
Monday, July 15: Book Club, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. The Books and Brew book club will have a "reader's choice" meeting.
Tuesday, July 16: Book Club, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Renew Book Club will discuss "Kingfish: The Reign of Huey P. Long" by Richard D. White Jr.
July 15-16: Open House, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Administrators from the library and staff at the Jones Creek branch will share information about the upcoming renovation, including a look at floor plans, the schedule and more. Light refreshments will be available.