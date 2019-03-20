LSU marketing students concentrating on professional sales recently won scholarship money in a business-to-business, or B2B, sales competition sponsored by the E. J. Ourso College of Business Professional Sales Institute
The students who placed are:
- First place: Lauren Olivier, a senior from Catahoula, won a scholarship of $1,000.
- Second place: Molly Fix, a senior from Mandeville, won a scholarship of $500.
- Third place: Kayla Tripode, a senior from Donaldsonville, won a scholarship of $350.
- Fourth place: Ethan Alexander, a senior from Prairieville, won a scholarship of $250.
Students had 15 minutes to complete A B2B sales scenario while a panel of judges graded their performance in real time via closed-circuit TV. Each student competitor was provided the case months in advance to prepare. Meetings were held where questions could be answered, and feedback was given.
Corporate partners of the Professional Sales Institute served as judges for the Jack W. Salisbury Scholarship Awards competition. Aflac, BXS Insurance, United Rentals, CMA Technology Solutions, Gartner and State Farm were on hand for this year’s event and networked with students during the career fair.