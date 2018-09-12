Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Aug. 31-Sept. 6:
70802
Building fire
1700 block of Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. Property loss: $25,000. Cause under investigation. Aug. 31.
Hazardous condition, Other
600 block of LSU Place. Sept. 4.
Passenger vehicle fire
1900 block of Scenic Highway. Property loss: $2,000. Unintentional. Sept. 3.
70806
Hazardous condition, other
400 block of Roselawn Avenue. Sept. 5.
Passenger vehicle fire
5100 block of Madison Avenue. Property loss: $1,000. Contents loss: $100. Failure of equipment or heat source. Aug. 31.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
900 block of Thurman Drive. Aug. 31.
70808
Building fire
2900 block of Greenwood Drive. Property loss: $5,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Sept. 6.
Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
2400 block of Cottonwood Avenue. Aug. 31.
Hazardous condition, other
1100 block of Knollwood Drive. Aug. 31.
1400 block of St. Rose Avenue. Aug. 31.
Passenger vehicle fire
1600 block of Emmaline Drive. Property loss: $6,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Sept. 4.