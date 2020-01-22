Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana sets February meeting
The Feb. 1 meeting of the Canary Islanders Heritage Society will be at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, beginning at 11 a.m.
Speaker Shaun Van Horn will discuss his research into the surname Aleman and particularly the Louisiana descendants of Juan de Aleman and Juana Ramirez from the town of Agüimes, on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria.
Information about the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana can be found on the web at www.canaryislanders.org or email the resident of the Society at president@canaryislanders.org.
BREC's Outdoor Adventure team sets spring programs
BREC’s Outdoor Adventure team is offering multiple archery programs including Archery Rental Day on Jan. 23 and Feb. 14, Archery 101 on Jan. 23, Archery Academy on Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27, and Archery Academy 2.0 on April 7, 14, 21 and 28.
All archery programs are held at Milton J. Womack Park or Louisiana Park Archery Range. These programs are for children ages 8 and older.
BREC is also offering programs on its mountain bike courses. The annual bike race, Comite Classic, will be at the Comite River Park mountain bike trail on Feb. 29. Experienced adult riders are welcome to enjoy this community bike race. New riders are invited to the Mountain Bike Trail Academy program that teaches basic mountain bike skills at Hooper Road Park on March 11, 18, 25 and April 1. Not yet ready for the thrill of a mountain bike? Check out our Hooper Hike along the walking trail at Hooper Road Park on March 10.
For families, BREC Outdoor Adventure will host Camping 101 at Flanacher Park on Feb. 15 and 16. Outdoor Cooking 101 will be at Zachary Community Park on March 26 and Kayaking 101 at Milford Wampold Memorial Park on April 16. The Outdoor Adventure team will also introduce its brand-new event, BR Bike Fest, on April 4 at Perkins Road Community Park. This event will not require registration and is free and open to the public. Look for details regarding BR Bike Fest and all other programs at brec.org/outdooradventure.
For more information or to reserve a space in these programs, call the BREC main office at (225) 272-9200, email outdooradventure@brec.org or sign up via webtrac.brec.org.
Concert organist to present a recital at St. Aloysius Church
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Loriane Llorca, the Young Artist in Residence at St. Louis Cathedral, New Orleans, will perform a recital of organ music at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge.
Her program will include Baroque organ works by Bach, Buxtehude and Sweelinck, as well as, works by Vierne and Boely. She will perform on the unique mechanical action Casavant Organ at St. Aloysius.
Originally from Béarn, France, born in 1993, she began her musical studies of the piano and organ at the Pau Conservatory with Jesus Martin Móro. In 2017, she won the grand prize and the audience prize at the Jean-Louis Florentz International Competition, under the auspices of the Académie des Beaux-Arts — Institut de France. For the year 2018-2019, while continuing her organ studies at the CNSM in Paris, she was appointed as annual organist in residence at the Centre for Baroque Music in Versailles.
Kidney screening planned
The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana will host a “Keeping Your Kidneys Healthy” screening Feb. 8 at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.
The screening will be at 9700 Scenic Highway from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This is a free health screening designed to identify people at increased risk for kidney disease and encourage them to seek further evaluation and follow-up from a physician.
Screening tests include blood pressure, weight, body mass index (BMI), urinalysis and a blood draw. Participants will also have the chance to speak with a physician on-site about their risk factors and test results. Light refreshments will be provided. Please note that all participants must be at least 18 years of age to participate. To schedule an appointment for this screening, call (504) 861-4500. No fasting is required before the screening.