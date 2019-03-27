Stephen David Jr., of Hancock Whitney Bank in Baton Rouge, has been installed as president of the Louisiana Bankers Education Council.
David succeeds James "Jim" Lyons, of First National Bank of Louisiana. Lyons will serve as immediate past president on the executive council for the next year.
Councilmen at large include:
- Dorothy Bellocq, of Home Bank, N.A., in Baton Rouge
- Emily Creech, of First Guaranty Bank in Hammond
- Hunter Creed, of Investar Bank in Baton Rouge
- Kathryn Richard, of Bank of Zachary
The mission of the Louisiana Bankers Education Council is to facilitate banker development and promote financial literacy outreach to Louisiana bankers through elementary school financial literacy education, high school financial literacy education, college freshman scholarships, 365 to Rich Bank Shadow Day, Louisiana JumpStart Coalition, LBA Leadership School, education for middle management bankers and managing the Louisiana Bankers Education Foundation, which funds the programs, according to a news release.
The Louisiana Bankers Education Council was started in 1957 and serves as the educational outreach arm of the Louisiana Bankers Association.