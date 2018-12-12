LSU has chosen H. Dale Hall, CEO of Ducks Unlimited Inc., as its 2019 alumnus of the year, and Wendy McMahon, president of ABC Owned Television Stations Group, as its young alumna of the year.
They will be inducted into the LSU Alumni Association Hall of Distinction on April 5 along with Gregory M. Bowser, president of the Louisiana Chemical Association and the Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance, Baton Rouge; retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Lee K. Levy, former commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center, Air Force Materiel Command and a member of the NASA Advisory Council, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and engineer A. Hays Town, founding owner of Town Construction, Baton Rouge.
Hall, of Charlotte, North Carolina, joined Ducks Unlimited in 2010 after 31 years with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, which he served as director from 2005-09. He serves on the boards of numerous conservation organizations and has received many honors recognizing his achievements, the most recent being his induction into the LSU School of Renewable Resources Hall of Fame as alumnus of the year in spring 2018. Hall earned a master’s degree in fisheries management from LSU in 1979. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology/chemistry from Cumberland College in Kentucky.
McMahon, of Los Angeles, has responsibility for eight local TV stations and their digital assets across the country. Previously, she served as senior vice president of the digital component of the company. Before joining ABC Owned Television Stations, McMahon was vice president for programming and creative services at KABC-TV, the ABC-owned television station in Los Angeles. McMahon graduated from LSU in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication.
The first LSU Alumnus of the Year Award was conferred in 1966; the Young Alumnus of the Year Award was established in 1999 to recognize alumni who have attained professional prominence early in their careers. Including the 2019 inductees, the LSU Alumni Association has recognized 307 people representing a cross-section of LSU graduates.