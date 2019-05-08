University Laboratory School senior Jane Shelby Porter has earned National Merit finalist status.
Only 15,000 of 1.6 million students who participate in the testing earn National Merit finalist status. Porter will now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for one of approximately 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth a total of $33 million.
Porter has been successful in a variety of endeavors during her time at the lab school. She holds above a 4.0 GPA and is a 2019 International Baccalaureate Diploma candidate. She earned the Capitol Area Reading Council Young Authors Award in 2013 and 2016. In 2018, she placed third at the Louisiana State Social Studies Fair. She represented the school at Girls' State in 2018 as a parish council member.
Through her membership in Baton Rouge's National Charity League, Porter has performed more than 100 service hours tutoring, providing meals and entertainment to battered women and their children, preparing meals for the homeless, assisting with organized sports for children with physical disabilities and more. She has also performed more than 200 hours of service through her IB Creativity-Activity-Service projects. She is a member of the University Methodist Church choir and band (bass musician) and plays piano.