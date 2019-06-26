The swimming pool at Jefferson Terrace Aquatic Club was buzzing Saturday as the club's swim team competed against the Fennwood Dolphins from Zachary.
The Jefferson Terrace swim team is one of the first teams in Baton Rouge to form a swim league, the Bayou Swim League. The team has members whose parents swam when they were growing up in the neighborhood, according to head swim coach and pool manager Tim Mercer.
This year, JTAC joined a new swim league: the Greater Baton Rouge Swim League. The league championships are Friday through Sunday.
"This team reflects the uniqueness of the Jefferson Terrace/Inniswold Estates neighborhood," Mercer said in a news release. "Although many swimmers live here, there are many of their friends from other areas of town that join our team each summer for swim. These swimmers truly enjoy swimming with their neighborhood and school friends."
Mercer said that as in the past, today's Jefferson Aquatic Club swimmers will become and remain lifelong friends because of their participation on swim teams.
"Although we may not have the fastest swimmers in Baton Rouge, we certainly gave the hardest working and (most) dedicated children around," Mercer said.