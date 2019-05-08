The national benefits carrier Unum Group is accepting applications through May 31 for its Strong Schools Grant program.
Unum and its Baton Rouge-based subsidiary, Starmount Life Insurance Co., launched the grant program locally last year to support educators with innovative ideas for increasing student engagement, according to a new release.
This year’s program is expanding and offering 15 grants of $1,000 each to East Baton Rouge Parish public school teachers in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Applications will be evaluated on innovation, creativity and the potential to positively influence students and improve learning. Winners will be announced in August for the start of the new school year. For information and to apply, visit www.unum.com/about/responsibility.