Broadmoor Baptist Church honors veterans
Advocate staff report
Nov 21, 2018 - 2:00 pm

During the Nov. 11 worship service, 30 veterans of Broadmoor Baptist Church were recognized and given handmade quilts made by the Broadmoor Baptist Quilters.

PROVIDED PHOTO
Displaying quilts donated to veterans are Ken Best, Dot Flory, Bud Tweedy and Ruby Peak.
PROVIDED PHOTO