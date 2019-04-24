Older elementary students at Runnels School in Baton Rouge conducted hands-on science demonstrations and experiments for younger students from kindergarten through fourth grade during a Science Explorium event April 4 in the school gym.
“The Explorium is like a temporary science museum,” said event coordinator and elementary science teacher John Baird. “It is a collection of simple exhibits prepared, created and presented by our fifth- and sixth-grade students."
Exhibit topics included biology, chemistry, physics, geology, astronomy, earth science and environmental science.