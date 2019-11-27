Runnels varsity volleyball coach Jean Martinez was chosen as coach of the year for Division 5, District IV. In addition, senior Karli Hebert was selected district MVP.
Also named first-team All-District in volleyball was senior Rachel Hargrove.
Senior Jenna Carballo and sophomore Lindsey Huynh made second-team All-District. Receiving honorable mentions were eighth graders Summer Guerin and Caroline Pousson and junior Emma Schlotterer.
The Runnels team finished first in its district this year and went on to the Oct. 31 playoffs in New Orleans, finishing as the fifth-ranked team in the state.