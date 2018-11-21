The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation has presented its 2018 Outstanding High School Volunteer Award to Kalyee Freiberger, a senior at Runnels High School in Baton Rouge.
The award, which includes a $500 scholarship, recognizes seniors who have performed outstanding volunteer service at school and throughout the community. Every year, one student from each high school in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes is selected to receive the award. Freiberger was nominated by the Runnels administration for her genuine kindness and generosity toward others and for her many hours of volunteer work, a news release said.
Freiberger is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as an officer in the Senior Beta Club and the Junior Classics League. As the Senior Beta treasurer during the past two years, she has participated in multiple service projects including Thanksgiving food drives for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, and a relief project for those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
Through her church, she has done mission work, participating in outreach projects in Canada and Chicago. Last summer, she combined mission work with her interest in music. As a member of the Louisiana Baptist All-State Youth Choir, Freiberger toured areas of the Southeast, participating in performance opportunities and helping those in need. In Atlanta, she made meals for the homeless and served them along a highway, and in Birmingham she helped out at a nursing home and did outreach with at risk juveniles.
Freiberger, the daughter of Michael Freiberger and the late Sarah Freiberger, plans to study science and follow a pre-med track in college.