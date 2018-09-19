Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Sept. 7-13:
CELL TOWER
Bob Pettit Boulevard 1004: $200,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. New construction of monopole cell tower and 64 square foot equipment shelter/generator with cantilevered walkway and stairs, and ice bridge connecting to tower. Issued Sept. 7.
Lobdell Avenue 644, Baton Rouge: $85,000, Owner: Don Mills. Total square footage: 288. New construction of 288 square foot shelter structure building at existing cell tower site. Changing out equipment shelter, existing slab to remain. Issued Sept. 11.
Perkins Road 14627: $65,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 288. New construction of shelter structure building at existing cell tower site. Slab is existing from previous equipment shelter being replaced. Issued Sept. 10.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Jefferson Highway 18181: $250,000, Owner: Kelly Morgan. Total square footage: 4,770. Complete interior to suite space 103,104 and 105 of 6,285 square feet for assembly use as exercise club, in 21,032 square feet. Type II-B construction designed for mercantile suites. Adding a two-hour fore wall at column line between suite 105 & 106. Issued Sept. 7.
Lobdell Avenue 1660: $130,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,176. Interior Renovations for suite 100 for small catering store, Mercantile use, for sales and demonstrations. No alcohol sales/served. Issued Sept. 13.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Market Street 14948: $1,000,000, Owner: Terry Ernst. Total square footage: 7,870. New construction of building for business use as a dental clinic, 20 operators and parking. Issued Sept. 11.
Park Rowe Avenue 10050: $180,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 650. New construction of open air arbor shelter structure located in existing open space pedestrian plaza of existing shopping arcade. Electrical; no plumbing or H/VAC. Issued Sept. 12.
Siegen Lane 8865: $500,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,705. New construction of building for assembly-2 use: coffee service and sales with drive-thru lane and parking to serve. Seating for 62 indoors and 23 outside. Issued Sept. 10.
COMMERCIAL: PARKING LOT
Jefferson Highway 6651: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Site work and parking lot for future commercial office park intended for four buildings to total 18,715 square feet of business occupancies on separate, adjacent lots. This permit is specific to the parking on Lot 5-A. Issued Sept. 7.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
A Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard 660: $420,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,048. Renovation of existing vanilla box complete interior (permit 77910), 4A of 3,048 square feet for business use as a fitness studio. No exterior or site work is included. Issued Sept. 13.
Bluebonnet Boulevard 4570: $750,000, Owner: Stephen Maher. Total square footage: 3,905. Interior renovation to Suite A for business occupancy within an existing 5837 square foot building. Scope of work includes altering interior framing, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (both in-ground and walls). Issued Sept. 7.
Highland Road 3260: $13,000, Owner: Sean Turner. Total square footage: 1,542. Interior renovation of existing restaurant, building 4, suite 9, for continued same, small restaurant, business use. Seating for 20. Issued Sept. 10.
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard 4343: $20,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,600. Renovation of Suite B for mercantile sales. 18 occupants. Issued Sept. 7.
Sharp Lane 655: $20,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 770. Fire damage renovation of unit 102. Scope of work includes replacing drywall in kitchen, repairing electrical wiring in kitchen and replacing appliances. Issued Sept. 7.
Sherwood Hollow Court 11641: $10,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 950. Flood damage renovation of fourplex. Building received 12 inches of water. This project pertains to Apartment A. Scope of work includes replacing drywall/insulation, cabinets and doors. Issued Sept. 10.
Sherwood Hollow Court 11641: $10,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 950. Flood damage renovation of fourplex. Building received 12 inches of water. This project pertains to Apartment C. Scope of work includes replacing 1 foot of drywall/insulation, cabinets and doors. Issued Sept. 10.
Siegen Lane 6857: $390,000, Owner: Ralph Reynolds. Total square footage: 13,908. Renovation of existing Mercantile building with a new vet hospital added to existing sales area. Issued Sept. 13.
DEMOLITION
East Boulevard 827: Owner: Fahmee and Yariyyah Sabree. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single-family residential. Issued Sept. 10.
Huggins Lane 23880, Zachary: Owner: Samuel Folse. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single-family residence. Issued Sept. 12.
Marcellious Lane 751: Owner: Brenda Singleton. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single family resident. Issued Sept. 13.
South Eugene Street 1628: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolish of a single-family residence. Issued Sept. 10.
FENCE
Beckenham Drive 1413: Owner: Denise Brou. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot wood fence. Issued Sept. 13.
Goodwood Boulevard 10250: $4,500, Owner: Edward Thomas. Total square footage not listed. 5-foot brick fence. Issued Sept. 11.
Magnolia Trace Parkway 16206: $7,500, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot wood fence. Issued Sept. 12.
POOL
Carriage Court Drive 8722: $35,000, Owner: Nathan Ourso. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Sept. 13.
Valcour Aime Avenue 2812: $33,375, Owner: Scott Taylor. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Sept. 7.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Highland Road 15220: $240,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,535. Addition to existing house. Issued Sept. 12.
Hyacinth Avenue 3750: $85,000, Owner: Michael Jenkins. Total square footage: 370. Bedroom and bathroom addition of 370 square foot. Issued Sept. 7.
St. Katherine Avenue 4433: Owner: Debra Scott. Total square footage: 256. Accessory building - gazebo. Issued Sept. 12.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Adelia Lane 629: $464,178, Owner: Victor Szegfu. Total square footage: 5,951. New single-family residence. Issued Sept. 7.
Avondale Drive 1829: $400,000, Owner: Bettsie Miller. Total square footage: 4,690. New single-family residence. Issued Sept. 10.
Bayside Avenue 8832: $312,624, Owner: Cory Ewing. Total square footage: 4,008. New single-family residence. Issued Sept. 12.
Brentwood Drive 2125: $182,364, Owner: John Loupe. Total square footage: 2,338. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 11.
Cariole Drive 8519: $270,972, Owner: James Mack. Total square footage: 3,474. New single-family residence. Issued Sept. 12.
Carson Road 22030, Greenwell Springs: $274,716, Owner: Shane Nicolas. Total square footage: 3,522. New single-family residence. Issued Sept. 12.
Flycatcher Drive 528: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,643. Residential home. Issued Sept. 10.
Gentle Wind Drive 1046: $203,892, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,614. New single-family dwelling. Issued Sept. 10.
Gentle Wind Drive 1123: $183,300, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,350. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 11.
Great Tern Avenue 12461: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,682. New residential home. Issued Sept. 11.
Great Tern Avenue 12503: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,573. New residential home. Issued Sept. 11.
Great Tern Avenue 12543: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,873. New single-family dwelling. Issued Sept. 11.
Great Tern Avenue 12615: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,659. New single-family residence. Issued Sept. 7.
Great Tern Avenue 12625: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,573. New single -family dwelling. Issued Sept. 11.
Great Tern Avenue 12635: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,938. New single-family residence. Issued Sept. 13.
Heron Point Drive 532: $290,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,870. New single-family residence. Issued Sept. 10.
Marci Court 2332: $118,950, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,525. New single-family residence. Issued Sept. 11.
Marci Court 2352: $118,950, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,525. New single-family residence. Issued Sept. 11.
Marci Court 2362: $118,950, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,525. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 11.
Marci Court 2380: $118,950, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,525. New single-family residence. Issued Sept. 11.
Mimosa Street 5133: $233,392, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,864. New residential. Issued Sept. 13.
North 28th Street 1028: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,300. New single-family residence. Issued Sept. 13.
Norwich Drive 4023: $184,938, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,371. New single-family residence. Issued Sept. 11.
Oak Garden Drive 6618: $202,500, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,596. New single-family residence. Issued Sept. 13.
Peairs Road 16122, PRIDE: $343,200, Owner: John and Bonnie Kirkwood. Total square footage: 4,400. New single-family residence with second floor bonus room. Issued Sept. 7.
Preservation Way 11163: $310,440, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,980. New single-family residence. Issued Sept. 12.
Roman Drive 1305, BAKER: $281,080, Owner: Ellen Marie Vessell. Total square footage: 2,638. New single-family residence. Issued Sept. 7.
South Lakeview Drive 725: $1,500,000, Owner: Charles and Bonnie Mart. Total square footage: 6,254. New single-family residence. This permit includes a detached outdoor kitchen. Issued Sept. 13.
Silverbill Lane 515: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,570. New single-family residence. Issued Sept. 12.
Sugar Cane Lane 1810: $360,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,953. New single family residence - not to include fence separate permit required. Issued Sept. 12.
Trottoir Street 5110: $217,854, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,793. New single-family residence. Issued Sept. 13.
Trottoir Street 5120: $203,892, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,614. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 13.
Trottoir Street 5122: $188,370, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,415. New single-family dwelling. Issued Sept. 13.
Verte Drive 1914: $203,892, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,614. New single-family residence — separate permit required for fence. Issued Sept. 13.
Verte Drive 1922: $168,792, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,164. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 13.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Archery Drive 12679: $25,576, Owner: Thomas Noel. Total square footage: 1. Remodeling flood damage house. Restore La. Issued Sept. 7.
Barnett Drive 8455: $44,358, Owner: Jason Noonan. Total square footage not listed. Interior renovation consisting of removing a load bearing wall with a 8-foot span, electrical, plumbing and drywall. Issued Sept. 7.
Big Bend Avenue 10184: Owner: Vincent White. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling of the interior of a flooded residence involving removing walls, raising the ceiling in the new great room/dining room, adding a shower the laundry/half bath, rewiring the area and replumbing the utility/bath. Issued Sept. 13.
Canterbury Drive 12757: $36,491, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,581. Remodel home from the flood. Issued Sept. 10.
Corlett Drive 9236: $2,436, Owner: Betty Watson. Total square footage: 1. Window replacement. Install three vinyl replacement windows, same size. Issued Sept. 7.
East Holly Street 248: $25,500, Owner: Frankie Briggs. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore Louisiana. Issued Sept. 11.
Edgemont Drive 3647: $48,631.90, Owner: Juana Turnipseed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded damage house. Restore Louisiana. Issued Sept. 7.
Elm Drive 3757: $12,206.52, Owner: Debbie Locket. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore Louisiana. Issued Sept. 11.
Fleet Drive 4537: $131,600, Owner: Tommy Lukowski. Total square footage: 242. Addition of a bathroom to the rear of the house install drywall. Issued Sept. 7.
Glen Oaks Drive 7566: $63,888, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Sept. 12.
Kenlee Street 10246: $3,400, Owner: Jeff Selleck. Total square footage: 1. Window replacement. Install four vinyl replacement windows, same size. Issued Sept. 7.
Lanier Drive 4151: $69,181.63, Owner: Angelia Williams. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Sept. 11.
Lanier Drive 5125: $35,436.16, Owner: Vel Morgan. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Sept. 11.
Lassen Drive 4018: $33,674.66, Owner: Leonard Moore. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore La. Issued Sept. 11.
Linden Street 5768: $23,000, Owner: Felipe Larios. Total square footage not listed. Issued Sept. 7.
Mable Drive 8835: $25,562, Owner: Marcus Jones. Total square footage: 1. Window/siding replacement. Install 18 vinyl replacement windows, first floor. Also tear off and install seven squares of vinyl replacement siding. Replace rotted wood and soffit and fascia, as needed. Issued Sept. 10.
North 18th Street 2115: $4,436, Owner: Delinda Rodgers. Total square footage: 1. Window replacement. Install seven vinyl replacement windows, same size. Issued Sept. 10.
North Ridge Drive 10810: $16,976.04, Owner: Patricia Parker. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded damage house. Restore La. Issued Sept. 7.
North 39th Street 634: $6,000, Owner: Holmes Marjoe. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair fire damaged apartment window units- upstairs apartment. Issued Sept. 13.
Old Hammond Highway 15433: $5,674.83, Owner: Mary Parent. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore Louisiana. Issued Sept. 11.
Orpine Avenue 2405: $565, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1. Window replacement. Install one vinyl replacement window, same size. Issued Sept. 7.
Oswego Street 3824: $62,862.27, Owner: Tamicka Phillips. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore Louisiana. Issued Sept. 11.
Peck Drive 1766: Owner: Sharri Chalk. Total square footage not listed. Replacing two doors. Issued Sept. 12.
Percy Avenue 7615: $23,826.57, Owner: Erica Bell. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flood damage house. Restore Louisiana. Issued Sept. 7.
Prescott Road 9213: $4,960, Owner: Charles Mitchell. Total square footage not listed. Issued Sept. 13.
Prescott Road 9215: $4,960, Owner: Charles Mitchell. Total square footage not listed. Issued Sept. 13.
Sarasota 4238: $26,611.04, Owner: Shirley Ann Knox. Total square footage not listed. Issued Sept. 13.
Stones River Avenue 5133: $104,000, Owner: Ramon Gil. Total square footage: 1. Interior remodeling only. No new under roof area being created by these renovations. Issued Sept. 12.
Tioga Drive 5725: $58,121, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Flood Zone X. Issued Sept. 12.
Tulip Street 2360: $63,500, Owner: Lindsay Donaldson. Total square footage: 817. Apartment reconstruction and rebuilding, existing nonconforming structure — the apartment is located in the rear yard. Issued Sept. 13.
Videt Polk Drive 7963: $55,987.56, Owner: Steven Taylor. Total square footage not listed. Issued Sept. 11.
Wallis Street 12844: $3,500, Owner: Rosa Ramos. Total square footage not listed. 2016 flood. Issued Sept. 12.
Warfield Avenue 12389: $3,500, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Fire damage report, kitchen area only. Issued Sept. 11.
White Oak Drive 10636: $22,263.62, Owner: Sharon Russell. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flood damage house. Restore La. Issued Sept. 7.
SIGN: POLITICAL
Capistra 7746: Owner: Vereta T. Lee. Total square footage not listed. East Baton Rouge School Board member. Issued Sept. 7.