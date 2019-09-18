Runnels School eighth grader Ben Hader, who is president of the Louisiana Junior Beta Club, and club members Sarah Golda, Kate Kelfstrom and Caroline Pousson participated in the national Junior Beta Club convention June 14-18 in Oklahoma City.
Hader met with Louisiana Beta sponsor D’Andre Blouin and worked on an election campaign for a fellow state officer. Along with Kelfstrom, he also appeared in a campaign skit. In addition, Golda exhibited a black-and-white photograph in the visual arts competition.
The trip included visits to the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum and the local arts district, and a water taxi tour of downtown.
Also attending from Runnels were Junior Beta Club sponsor Christine Pousson and chaperones Caroline Hader and Gina Golda.