Andrea Hebert Buttross, a 2006 graduate, is the 2019 Distinguished Graduate for St. Michael the Archangel High School.
Buttross is the education director for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections. Her belief in education of Louisiana’s incarcerated has been her life’s mission, according to a news release. Under her supervision, the number of local jail education programs has doubled.
She embodies each of the charisms, veritas, fides, and ministerium, that St. Michael High School has distinguished as important pillars by which to live.