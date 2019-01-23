The Garden Café at Independence Community Park is open for business, and will hold a grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 2. The cafe is directly across from the Main Library and near BREC’s recently expanded Botanic Gardens.
Cafe hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The menu includes a variety of hot and cold coffee drinks, smoothies, breakfast offerings, salads, soup, sandwiches and fresh baked pastries and sweets.
The Garden Café is owned and operated by Darryl Johnson, whose company SYI Food Services Inc. is a regular at the Red Stick Farmer’s Market on Main Street in downtown Baton Rouge, operates a food truck and catering service and also provides concessions to stadiums in the area including BREC’s Memorial and Olympia stadiums.
SYI is an approved caterer for large events held in BREC’s Womack Park ballroom, Jefferson Highway, Greenwood Waterfront, Magnolia Mound, the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, Independence Park Theatre, Baton Rouge Gallery and the Independence Park Banquet Room, which is located in the same building as the Garden Café.