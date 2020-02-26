The Louisiana Gatorade runner of the year is Annie Fink, a senior at Runnels School in Baton Rouge. Fink is the second Runnels student to be named a state Gatorade runner of the year, following Matt Rice, who was chosen for the honor in 2010-11.
Runnels student recognized as Gatorade runner of the year in Louisiana
Staff report
Advocate Staff
