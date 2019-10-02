Girls on the Run South Louisiana will mark its 10th anniversary with a fundraising Sneaker Soiree from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at De La Ronde Hall, 320 Third St., Baton Rouge.
The cocktail event is open to all adults and benefits the nonprofit's program scholarship fund, to ensure all girls receive the opportunity to participate in the 10-week Girls on the Run program.
Guests are encouraged to wear cocktail attire with their favorite sneakers. The guest with the best sneakers will win a head-to-toe running outfit by Varsity Sports valued at $500.
Girls on the Run South Louisiana provides a 10-week, research-based after-school program to girls in grades three through eight. Since the local council’s founding in 2009, trained volunteers have provided more than 10,000 girls the tools to embrace their individual strengths and successfully navigate life’s experiences.
Proceeds support the organization’s ability to provide scholarship funding to girls who cannot afford the program fee and to continue serving girls at schools and community centers throughout the 18-parish territory.
Tickets are $75 for general admission, or $100 for VIPs, at girlsontherunsola.org/SneakerSoiree.