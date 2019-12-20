Second Chance Dog Rescue is a foster-based, registered nonprofit dedicated to saving homeless dogs primarily from shelters as well as dogs surrendered by their owners.
After rescue, all dogs receive a medical exam, which includes spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and heartworm and fecal tests. Dogs are kept in safe, healthy foster environments until they are adopted.
Adoption events are from noon to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at Petco Acadian Village, 3535 Perkins Road, unless other special events are posted. To check event locations, visit facebook.com/secondchancelouisiana, email secondchancedogrescuela@gmail.com or call (225) 931-9157.