Mid City Gras rolls Sunday
More than 40 krewes and bands will participate in the second annual Mid City Gras Parade, set to roll down North Boulevard at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24.
The parade begins at 19th Street and will end at Baton Rouge Community College.
“Our first parade couldn’t have gone better. And we’re very pleased with the participation and sponsorships for our second parade,” said Twanda Lewis, president of Mid City Gras. “We’ve got everything: marching bands, puppets, dancers, acrobats.”
Front Yard Bikes, a local nonprofit that teaches children how to fix and repair bicycles, will serve as grand marshal of the parade.
Free dental, vision clinic
A free two-day dental, vision and medical clinic is coming March 15-16 to the Baton Rouge Airport Multiplex Building.
This is the second Baton Rouge free clinic to visit the area, with the first clinic serving 1,405 patients over the course of three days in January 2018. The Love Heals Free Clinic has served over 6,500 patients in six communities since 2017.
Clinic hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Organizers are seeking dentists, hygienists and optometrists to provide services and volunteers to assist throughout the clinic. To register, visit batonrougefreeclinic.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/brfreeclinic.
Contractor's mastery series
The Urban League of Louisiana is offering its Contractor's Mastery Series to contracting firms in Baton Rouge that are seeking to scale their businesses and establish more efficient and streamlined back office operations.
During each session, contractors will learn a specialized software and methodology for estimating, job costing, project management, accounting, scheduling and more.
All classes will be held at the Urban League of Louisiana's Baton Rouge office, 445 N. 12th St., Baton Rouge. Costs for each class vary. To register, visit eventbrite.com.
The class schedule includes:
- PlanSwift estimating, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, $50.
- Construction bid prep workshop, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, $15
- QuickBooks and costing for contractors, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, $50.