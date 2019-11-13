Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Nov. 1-7:
70802
Building fire
1900 block of Mulberry Street. Property loss: $3,000. Cause, other. Nov. 4.
Chimney or flue fire, confined to chimney or flue
Indiana Street. Nov. 6.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
West Grant Street. Nov. 2.
70806
Building fire
7500 block of Bishop Ott Drive. Nov. 7.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
800 block of Belhaven Circle. Nov. 5.
70808
Passenger vehicle fire
East Interstate 10. Nov. 3.
70809
Building fire
6200 block of Corporate Boulevard. Cause under investigation. Nov. 5.
Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition
7300 block of Corporate Boulevard. Nov. 6.