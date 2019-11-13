Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Nov. 1-7:

70802

Building fire

1900 block of Mulberry Street. Property loss: $3,000. Cause, other. Nov. 4.

Chimney or flue fire, confined to chimney or flue

Indiana Street. Nov. 6.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

West Grant Street. Nov. 2.

70806

Building fire

7500 block of Bishop Ott Drive. Nov. 7.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

800 block of Belhaven Circle. Nov. 5.

70808

Passenger vehicle fire

East Interstate 10. Nov. 3.

70809

Building fire

6200 block of Corporate Boulevard. Cause under investigation. Nov. 5.

Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition

7300 block of Corporate Boulevard. Nov. 6.

