Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge on May 3-9:

70802

Building fire

1700 block of Pruyn Street. Property loss: $3,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Act of nature. May 9.

300 block of State Capitol Drive. Cause under investigation. May 6.

Cooking fire, confined to container

11600 block of Sherwood Forest Court. May 7.

Passenger vehicle fire

3900 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Property loss: $2,000. Unintentional. May 5.

Road freight or transport vehicle fire

600 block of East Interstate 10. Property loss: $10,000. Contents loss: $25,000. Unintentional. May 7.

70806

Hazardous condition, other

6700 block of Goodwood Avenue. May 8.

70808

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

800 block of Flora Lane. May 6.

