Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge on May 3-9:
70802
Building fire
1700 block of Pruyn Street. Property loss: $3,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Act of nature. May 9.
300 block of State Capitol Drive. Cause under investigation. May 6.
Cooking fire, confined to container
11600 block of Sherwood Forest Court. May 7.
Passenger vehicle fire
3900 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Property loss: $2,000. Unintentional. May 5.
Road freight or transport vehicle fire
600 block of East Interstate 10. Property loss: $10,000. Contents loss: $25,000. Unintentional. May 7.
70806
Hazardous condition, other
6700 block of Goodwood Avenue. May 8.
70808
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
800 block of Flora Lane. May 6.