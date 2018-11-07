Two seniors in the chemical engineering program at LSU are participating in a project aimed at learning how breast cancer cells metastasize, or move to other areas of the body.
“We want to understand why breast cancer cells migrate in the way they do,” said Amy Morgan, a native of Broussard. “We want to understand why the cells detach from the tumor, travel through the bloodstream, exit the bloodstream and grow a new tumor in another part of the body. You can’t really figure out how to fix something if you don’t understand the problem. So, we must figure out the problem first.”
Morgan and Josh Campbell, a senior from Baton Rouge, have been working in professor Adam Melvin’s Microfluidics Lab to create a 3D environment for breast cancer cells to see what causes their migration to other organs, where they form a metastatic tumor. They are working with triple-negative breast cancer cells, which are the most metastatic and highly migratory, according to a news release.
One aspect of the study is looking at whether certain cell proteins are chemically more attractive to roving cancer cells than others.
“Imagine cells in the body excreting proteins,” Campbell said. “The breast cancer cells migrating toward greater concentrations of certain proteins is chemotaxis.”
Another aspect of the study is looking at whether cancer cells are more likely to settle in tissues that are stiffer with the protein collagen, which is a major component of connective tissue.
“Durotaxis is the migration of cancer cells due to some sort of stiffness gradient within the extracellular matrix, which would be caused by polymers of varying rigidity within the matrix,” Morgan said.
“We’re part of the earlier part of the solution because we’re just trying to understand what exactly is happening in the body,” Morgan said. “The more you know about a problem, the better chance you have of coming up with solutions.”