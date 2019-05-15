A lip sync battle between faculty members and eighth graders at Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Baton Rouge raised money for the Sacred Heart of Jesus St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
The theme for the eighth graders' performance was “Generation SHS,” while the teachers performed a medley of hits with the theme “Road Trip.” Both eighth graders and teachers performed original music by eighth grader Bennett Barber, who performs as Yippee B. The eighth graders performed “Clout Trout” and the teachers performed “Spider Man Pajamas.”
Faculty and students “voted” for their favorite performance with nonperishable food items. Barrels were marked for “Eighth Grade” and “Teachers” and students and faculty placed their “votes” in the barrel of their choice. After a five-day voting period, eighth graders enjoyed a resounding victory with 425 pounds of food versus 243 pounds of food for the teachers.
This was the third consecutive victory for eighth graders. Teachers won the first lip sync battle in 2016.
Students donate nonperishable items weekly to the food pantry during schoolwide Masses each Wednesday. Holding the lip sync battle near the end of the school year helps keep the pantry stocked for the summer months.
The Sacred Heart Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is a volunteer group dedicated to person-to-person service of those in need. The food pantry is just one of the services the group offers to those in need who live within Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish boundaries.