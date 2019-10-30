The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana has awarded $1,500 college scholarships to each of four winners of an essay contest with the topic “Importance of Ethics in our Changing World.”
Carmen Million, BBB president and CEO, said the BBB has given away only one scholarship per year in the past. Million stated that with increasing cost of education, the BBB wanted to do more. She indicated that the BBB had received more than 37 completed applications in its 12-parish service area.
The 2019 scholarship winners, who were to be recognized at the BBB Torch Award Banquet Oct. 30, are:
- Mya Alford, Woodlawn High School
- Claire Holder, St. Joseph’s Academy
- Jaci Holliday, West Feliciana High School
- Emily Renaud, St. Joseph’s Academy.