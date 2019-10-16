After completing a research project on using seismic imaging to identify and locate water deep below the surface of Mars, Baton Rouge Community College student Allen Roach has been chosen to attend the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars Onsite Experience underway this week at Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Roach successfully completed a five-week online course, including the research project, to qualify for a visit to a NASA center.
The onsite event offers students an opportunity to learn more about careers in science and engineering. While at NASA, students form teams and establish fictional companies interested in Mars exploration. Each team is responsible for developing and testing a prototype rover, forming a company infrastructure, managing a budget, and developing communications and outreach. The event includes briefings by NASA subject matter experts, information on how to apply for NASA internships, and a tour of NASA’s facilities.