Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Oct. 5-11:

70802

Building fire

1300 block of Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. Property loss: $40,000. Intentional. Oct. 10.

700 block of Education Street. Property loss: $50,000. Cause under investigation. Oct. 8.

Passenger vehicle fire

1400 block of Government Street. Property loss: $1,100. Cause undetermined after investigation. Oct. 8.

Road freight or transport vehicle fire

1600 block of Convention Street. Property loss: $350,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Oct. 8.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

2300 block of Iroquois Street. Oct. 10.

70808

Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire

2600 block of Balis Drive. Oct. 6.

