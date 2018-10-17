Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Oct. 5-11:
70802
Building fire
1300 block of Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. Property loss: $40,000. Intentional. Oct. 10.
700 block of Education Street. Property loss: $50,000. Cause under investigation. Oct. 8.
Passenger vehicle fire
1400 block of Government Street. Property loss: $1,100. Cause undetermined after investigation. Oct. 8.
Road freight or transport vehicle fire
1600 block of Convention Street. Property loss: $350,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Oct. 8.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
2300 block of Iroquois Street. Oct. 10.
70808
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
2600 block of Balis Drive. Oct. 6.