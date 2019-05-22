Dr. Rani G. Whitfield has joined the Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group and has moved his practice to a new clinic, Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Jefferson, 8312 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge.
Whitfield, a native of Baton Rouge, is a board-certified family physician with a certificate in sports medicine. He attended University High School in Baton Rouge and earned his undergraduate degree from Southern University and A&M College, also in Baton Rouge. He completed medical school training at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, and completed his residency in family medicine at Franciscan Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio. Whitfield then earned his certificate in sports medicine from Ohio State University.
The phone number for the clinic is (225) 765-5500.