The American Heart Association estimates that one out of every five heart attack patients over age 45 will have another heart attack within five years of the first.
In recognition of World Heart Day, which is Sept. 29, Ochsner cardiologist Dr. Pavan Malur compiled five important tips for life after a heart attack.
Stay active. Exercise is an important part of recovery, and key to leading a heart-healthy lifestyle, which is more important now than ever before.
Report chest pain to your doctor. Talk to your doctor if you're having any recurrent chest pain or pressure. The symptoms of a second heart attack can be different from the first. Watch for shortness of breath, pain in the upper body, nausea and fatigue.
Expect changes. You may need to make some changes to your diet, exercise routine, stress levels and more when going back to work, returning to driving and resuming the hobbies you enjoy.
Don't skip rehab: Cardiac rehabilitation specialists can help you navigate the reality of life after a heart attack.
Listen to your feelings: Consider joining a support group to learn how others have dealt with emotions such as fear, sadness, depression, anger and anxiety.