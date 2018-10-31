Discounted registration is available through Nov. 3 for the St. Joseph’s Academy Sticker Stampede at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the school, 3015 Broussard St., Baton Rouge. The event, with 10K, 5K and fun runs, will raise money for the walking trail near the recently completed Academy Student Center.
A Finisher Festival and Marketplace after the run will feature free food and beverages, live music, kids crafts, and games and shopping with local vendors.
Online registration is available through midnight on Nov. 6. Early registrants will receive a race shirt. Early registration, through Nov. 3, is $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Race week registration, Nov. 4-6, is $25 for adults and $15 for children. Packet pickup and race-day registration, Nov. 9-10, is $30 for adults and $20 for children.
To register, visit www.stickerstampede.org.