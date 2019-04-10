Identical twins Fay Fore Patt, of Baton Rouge, and Ray Fore Haynes, of Zachary, celebrated their 90th birthday with more than 150 friends and relatives March 9 at the St. Isidore Center in Baker.
The twins were born in Baton Rouge on March 10, 1935, to parents Wiley and Sadie Fore and graduated from Istrouma High School in 1947. They went on to Spencer Business College and were both hired at the state agency now known as the Department of Children and Family Services, from which they both retired.
They were both active in sports and played basketball and softball.
Older siblings Lorraine and Marjorie are both deceased.
The twins each have five children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fay has twin grandchildren and Ray has twin great-grandchildren.