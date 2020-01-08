Over the course of two weeks this fall, LSU chemical engineering assistant professor Adam Melvin worked with nearly 60 students from St. Joseph’s Academy in Baton Rouge as part of a program he calls Bioengineering 101, in which high schoolers learn about cancer research and the bioengineering and engineering design processes.
Melvin, who has mentored St. Joseph’s students in his lab prior to this program, partnered with St. Joseph’s chemistry teacher Rhonda Baird to divide her three class periods of juniors and seniors into 19 groups of two or three students, teaching the groups at different times over a six-day period, according to a news release.
“The idea of this program is to teach the students about several aspects of engineering design and introduce them to a variety of things that bioengineers can do,” Melvin said. “They are then responsible for designing, building and testing their own systems and collecting data to measure how well it works.”
Unlike the ENGage LSU program, which has a larger number of students for just one day, Bioengineering 101 has fewer students over a longer period of time with a detailed plan for each day.
On day one, Melvin discusses what engineering is, what engineers do and how they solve problems. On day two, Melvin provides the groundwork for the design challenge, which entails building “cancer trappers,” and discusses cancer metastasis, circulating tumor cells, and how engineers can help doctors. At the end of the day, the students are given a mixture of rice and macaroni noodles that represent cancer cells and red blood cells. They are then given a list of supplies — plates, bowls, tape, scissors — which they must “purchase” to build their trappers.
“Every supply they acquire has a cost associated with it,” Melvin said.
Melvin tells the students to design a system that will give them 70% purity, separating out the rice, and also make it reproducible at a minimum budget. He also explains the engineering design process — identify the problem, hypothesize, design, build and test — and gives the students four metrics for success: capture efficiency, purity, throughput and cost. On day three, the St. Joseph’s students create a design based on the two-component system.
“Every day after that, I give them an additional design parameter,” Melvin said. “The first day, it’s just rice and macaroni. The fourth day, it’s rice, macaroni and penne noodles. The penne represents the immune cells. So just when they think they’re almost done, they must take what they’ve built and improve upon it or build in another direction.”
On the fifth day, Melvin increases the volume of the sample from small cups to full-size Solo cups. Finally, on the sixth day, each group presents their projects to a panel of judges comprised of nine St. Joseph’s teachers. Each class period has a winner who receives a gift card, and there is also an overall winner from all sections of Honors Chemistry.
Period 1 winners were Amelia Lambert and Claire Fourroux; Period 2 winners were Carsyn Smith and Ava Kadi; and Period 5 winners, who also won overall, were Jemma Wood, Evelyn Carley and Anna Miller.
“They were super pumped while doing their presentations,” Melvin said. “Some of these students say they want to be bioengineers now and the fact that they were engaged nearly the entire time is pretty impressive. They were coming in after school and during their lunch to improve on their design and collect more data.”