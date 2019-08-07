Forum 35 has announced its partnership with Louisiana Key Academy for the 2019-2020 Public Education Project which supports education initiatives in the Baton Rouge area.
The goal of the Public Education Project is for Forum 35’s membership base to support opportunities to enhance the school environment, as well as provide resources and opportunities for students. Forum 35 recognizes that a strong public education system is essential for economic prosperity, social equity and active civic engagement, according to a news release. PEP aims to support progressive and innovative education reform initiatives by providing committed volunteers and resources, as well as engaging other organizations and community leaders in a collaborative community-wide effort.
“We are thrilled to be working with Louisiana Key Academy,” said Morgan Kastner, Forum 35 vice president of service. “Our team is committed to working closely with the school leaders in finding even more ways to engage the students and set them up for success, as well as add more value to this yearlong partnership.”
Past partnerships have included executions such as large-scale summer renovation and cleanup projects at the partner school, access to young professional volunteers for school events and career learning days, spring renovation and cleanup projects, and Learning on Location semester grants.
Louisiana Key Academy Principal Heather Bourgeois said, “The Forum 35 partnership is a great opportunity for us to build partnerships in the community, to model service to our students, and to improve some already great programs that we have in place, such as our school garden, our playground, and our quarterly family nights.”
Eligible schools were able to apply during the open application period in May. Louisiana Key Academy, 3172 Government St., Baton Rouge, was chosen after a blind judge of this year’s applicants by the PEP committee, along with in-person visits to the top three schools.
To qualify for this partnership, the school must be:
- A public charter or traditional public school
- In Baton Rouge
- Serve predominantly low-income students
To learn more about Forum 35’s Public Education Project or join the committee and volunteers, visit Forum35.org/PEP or email Olivia Ohlsen at pep@forum35.org